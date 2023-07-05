Previous
Peppers are poppin’ by kaylynn2150
Peppers are poppin’

Growing Ti y little peppers think they’re called Birds Eye-not sure
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Kaylynn

ace
@kaylynn2150
I'm a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I've been told the smaller they are the hotter they are! Looks like you are going to have a good crop of them.
July 6th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Are they hot?! Be careful!
July 6th, 2023  
