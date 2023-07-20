Sign up
286 / 365
Hot time in the city….
And not in a good way!! Temp gauge in car at 5:00 in The Woodlands Tx - it’s so hot y’all😩
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Kaylynn
ace
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Tags
temperature
,
gauge
Peter Dulis
ace
oh oh
July 21st, 2023
