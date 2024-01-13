Previous
Frozen Bubble HDR by kbird61
13 / 365

Frozen Bubble HDR

I tried photographing frozen bubbles again today. It was 1 degree outside. I liked the way this came out with HDR processing!
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Kay Hodges

ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
January 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise