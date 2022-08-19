Previous
Room with a view by kdrinkie
Photo 2156

Room with a view

We are building a house and it is framed right now. This is the view from our future bedroom window
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Kim

@kdrinkie
Photo Details

Mags ace
Marvelous black and white!
August 20th, 2022  
