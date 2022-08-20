Previous
Bee’ing with nature by kdrinkie
Photo 2157

Bee’ing with nature

Took a walk today and these thistles were attracting all sorts of insects
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Kim

@kdrinkie
Hello! I started this a few years ago but the last year or two I have not put enough effort in but hope to get back...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
August 20th, 2022  
