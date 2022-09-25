Previous
Lurking in the trees by keeptrying
Lurking in the trees

Can you tell I’m running out of ideas to post!
This is a double exposure of a robin on a tree merged with a piece of my textile work.
25th September 2022

Linda Burgess

@keeptrying
Retired Civil Servant and free from office life. Pursuing textile art, print making, mixed media work, mosaics gardening and photography. Jack of all...
Dave ace
Love it. To me it has a collage feel.
February 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Interesting textures and shapes.
February 25th, 2023  
