Rescued from the jaws of a wasp!!
Rescued from the jaws of a wasp!!

I found this dragonfly in distress on the ground in the garden. He couldn’t get free from a wasp. I managed to save him. I hate wasps. Can’t see any point to them at all, like rats and grey squirrels and mink.😝
17th August 2023

Linda Burgess

@keeptrying
Retired Civil Servant and free from office life. Pursuing textile art, print making, mixed media work, mosaics gardening and photography. Jack of all...
