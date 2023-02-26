Previous
Next
A do er upper? by keeptrying
53 / 365

A do er upper?

An abandoned building waiting for someone with tons of money to do it up. Part of an old convent/ mother and baby home near me.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Linda Burgess

@keeptrying
Retired Civil Servant and free from office life. Pursuing textile art, print making, mixed media work, mosaics gardening and photography. Jack of all...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise