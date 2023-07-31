Previous
In convenient! Rude even! 🤣 by keeptrying
208 / 365

In convenient! Rude even! 🤣

It was there when I went up the road and still there when I came back. Just chewing stuff!
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Linda Burgess

@keeptrying
Retired Civil Servant and free from office life. Pursuing textile art, print making, mixed media work, mosaics gardening and photography. Jack of all...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise