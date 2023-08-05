Previous
Next
The in-laws 70th Wedding Anniversary by keeptrying
214 / 365

The in-laws 70th Wedding Anniversary

Nice party for this. Lots of lovely grub and company. Card from the King and Queen Consort. 70 years !!!!!
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Linda Burgess

@keeptrying
Retired Civil Servant and free from office life. Pursuing textile art, print making, mixed media work, mosaics gardening and photography. Jack of all...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise