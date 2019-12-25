Previous
Red Brow Finch by kerenmcsweeney
Red Brow Finch

Red Brow Finch bird having a drink and a flash at the bird bath I left for them.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
