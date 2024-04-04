Sign up
Photo 2350
Country way in Nanango Queensland
The thing we see in the town where we live in... Every Thursday they ride the horse and sulky with people with special needs. They always say hi.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Tags
country
,
australia
,
horses
,
living
