Photo 2348
Fungai at the Bunya mountains National park
Still from our trip to the Bunya mountain (in Queensland, Australia) this is one of the Oyster fungi that came everywhere in our walk at the National park.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
Tags
nature
,
park
,
national
,
fungi
