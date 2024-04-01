Previous
Fungai at the Bunya mountains National park by kerenmcsweeney
Fungai at the Bunya mountains National park

Still from our trip to the Bunya mountain (in Queensland, Australia) this is one of the Oyster fungi that came everywhere in our walk at the National park.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
