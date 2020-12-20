Previous
South Burnett community share December 2020 by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1849

South Burnett community share December 2020

This year was a different one and most of our monthly meeting for the South Burnett Community share didn't take place. We where lucky to have November/December share at the Nanango Show grounds.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
