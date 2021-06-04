Sign up
Photo 1918
3 glass tulips
My latest creation with my glass art (copper foiled)
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
Views
7
1
365
SM-A315G
4th June 2021 10:19am
green
flower
glass
garden
