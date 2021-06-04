Previous
3 glass tulips by kerenmcsweeney
date 2021-06-04

3 glass tulips

My latest creation with my glass art (copper foiled)
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
