Photo 1979
At Kingaroy street
Just happened to have lunch when this lovely lady walk with her mustard coat, got to have her photo taken right....
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
1979
photos
40
followers
96
following
542% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
15th September 2021 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
street
,
town
