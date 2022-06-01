Previous
Next
The making of a Giraffe mosaic by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2098

The making of a Giraffe mosaic

One ,or arty work finished...
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
574% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise