Photo 2099
2nd day of Winter
A walk in the morning in the second day of Winter n Queensland
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
4
365
SM-A315G
2nd June 2022 6:41am
road
sky
street
winter
walk
