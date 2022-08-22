Previous
Next
New mosaic work by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2134

New mosaic work

Next step is grouting...
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
584% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise