Photo 2135
Echidna Australian animal
We had a visitor today Mt. Echy, the Echidna so lovely to watch him didn't have to go far as he was on our property. So cute
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
24th August 2022 4:45pm
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
australia
