Photo 2152
Lunch with Grandma
Taken this photo looking out the coffee place I had a drink, I saw it and quickly taken the photo, as I found it so cute...'Coffee with Naan'
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Views
8
365
SM-A315G
28th September 2022 11:06am
Tags
family
,
street
,
shop
