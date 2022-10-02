Previous
Single Orang Gerbera flower by kerenmcsweeney
Single Orang Gerbera flower

Every time I see this flower I think of Australian gardens in the 1970's... its get very fashionable at time... so many happy colours with the type of flowers.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
