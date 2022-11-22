Previous

The back of Bendigo bank Nanango Queensland by kerenmcsweeney
The back of Bendigo bank Nanango Queensland

the car port in the back of Nanango Bendigo banks just got fresh coat of paint.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Diana ace
Beautifully done and lovely colours.
November 22nd, 2022  
