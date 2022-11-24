Sign up
Photo 2179
Dahlia flower
We got the red Dalia flower from our neighbours after Tilly dog pass away last July, those plant was flowering at the same time. In a way this flower that flowering now is a nice reminder of the good time we had with Tilly dog.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
0
0
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2179
photos
37
followers
87
following
596% complete
View this month »
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
24th November 2022 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
plant
,
flower
,
garden
