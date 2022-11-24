Previous
Next
Dahlia flower by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2179

Dahlia flower

We got the red Dalia flower from our neighbours after Tilly dog pass away last July, those plant was flowering at the same time. In a way this flower that flowering now is a nice reminder of the good time we had with Tilly dog.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
596% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise