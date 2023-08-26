Sign up
Photo 2271
Saturday morning market
I've been doing the market at our local church yard (they also have an Op./Thrifty shop) way cool day to spend the Saturday > I do have a stall at this market
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
1
0
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2272
photos
32
followers
81
following
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A236E
Taken
26th August 2023 7:25am
Tags
morning
,
country
,
acivity
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene.
August 27th, 2023
