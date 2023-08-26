Previous
Saturday morning market by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2271

Saturday morning market

I've been doing the market at our local church yard (they also have an Op./Thrifty shop) way cool day to spend the Saturday > I do have a stall at this market
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene.
August 27th, 2023  
