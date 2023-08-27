Sign up
Previous
Photo 2272
Clean windows
I had an inspiration day where I clean our home AND clean the windows, this photo is the after photo... so much more light...Hahah
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
1
0
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2272
photos
32
followers
81
following
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A236E
Taken
27th August 2023 10:47am
Privacy
Public
Tags
country
,
house
,
views
Diana
ace
I can see clearly now, you should tag it for the songtitle challenge! A lovely view you have.
August 27th, 2023
