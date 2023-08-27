Previous
Clean windows by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2272

Clean windows

I had an inspiration day where I clean our home AND clean the windows, this photo is the after photo... so much more light...Hahah
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Diana ace
I can see clearly now, you should tag it for the songtitle challenge! A lovely view you have.
August 27th, 2023  
