Something so good by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2274

Something so good

We haven't had a good rail fall since July 4th, we so miss the rain.... we hade a 2 showers today and some very dark clouds/ we so need the rain
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia.
Diana ace
That cloud looks very ominous, hope it brought you some rain.
August 30th, 2023  
Keren
@ludwigsdiana Les then 1 ml but the ground smell so good
August 30th, 2023  
