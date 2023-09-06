Previous
Murals in Israel by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2277

Murals in Israel

Part of a long wall in the border between Israel and Lebanon and on the Israeli side you have some lovely murals.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise