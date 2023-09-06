Sign up
Previous
Photo 2277
Murals in Israel
Part of a long wall in the border between Israel and Lebanon and on the Israeli side you have some lovely murals.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
0
0
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
6th September 2023 1:39am
Tags
animals
,
art
