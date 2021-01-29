Sign up
Photo 461
Turkey Tail Fungus
In Virginia, fallen trees show off these beautiful fungi on the forest floor. I found these in Prince William Forest Park, which is a National Park Service property.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Khawbecker
ace
@khawbecker
Live in Virginia. Work in DC. Happily surrounded by historical sites.
687
photos
30
followers
39
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
29th January 2021 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
