Previous
Next
Photo 462
Historic Clifton Virginia General Store
At twilight
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
2
1
Khawbecker
ace
@khawbecker
Live in Virginia. Work in DC. Happily surrounded by historical sites.
688
photos
30
followers
39
following
126% complete
View this month »
455
456
457
458
459
460
461
462
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
30th January 2021 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Sing it with me... You can trust your car to the man who wears the star - that big bright Texaco star... LOL! You didn't know someone would break out in song, did ya? Showing my age, but those were the days of great advertising with original jingles. Wonderful and memorable shot, gal!
January 31st, 2021
Khawbecker
ace
@marlboromaam
Ha! That’s great! This place is now the Main Street pub in Clifton.
January 31st, 2021
