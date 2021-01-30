Previous
Historic Clifton Virginia General Store by khawbecker
Photo 462

Historic Clifton Virginia General Store

At twilight
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Khawbecker

ace
@khawbecker
Live in Virginia. Work in DC. Happily surrounded by historical sites.
marlboromaam (Mags)
Sing it with me... You can trust your car to the man who wears the star - that big bright Texaco star... LOL! You didn't know someone would break out in song, did ya? Showing my age, but those were the days of great advertising with original jingles. Wonderful and memorable shot, gal!
January 31st, 2021  
Khawbecker
@marlboromaam Ha! That’s great! This place is now the Main Street pub in Clifton.
January 31st, 2021  
