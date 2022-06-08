Previous
Snail, after the rain. by killeen
38 / 365

Snail, after the rain.

Lesson learned: F2.4 has very shallow DOF when used so close to subject.
When you don't use your Macro lens often these details are sometimes forgotten!
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

David

@killeen
