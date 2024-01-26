Previous
Lovely morning by killeen
320 / 365

Lovely morning

Shot with "old" equipment.
Canon 7D and Canon EF 28-105mm f3.5-4.5 USM ii
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

David

@killeen
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise