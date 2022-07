Vintage manual lens

Just got delivery of a Praktica PB to Fuji X lens converter.

Praktica BCA was my first SLR probably bought 1987/1988.

This photo taken with Carl Zeiss Jena 135 f2.8 (exif reads 85mm, in my excitement I neglected to change focal length)

Camera was bought with 3 lenses 50mm f1.8, 28mm f2.8 and 135mm f2.8, lenses have not been used for around 30 years.