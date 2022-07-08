Previous
Next
Batman to the rescue by killeen
68 / 365

Batman to the rescue

When time is constrained Batman saves the day

Pentacon Praktica 50mm @1.8 1/750 iso 160, Manfrotto video light on hot shoe.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

David

@killeen
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise