When Light Meets Sound by kimberly2024
48 / 365

When Light Meets Sound

Today I saw the sun ( more rare than one might think, sometimes many weeks with only minutes at a time ) This afternoon even my mandolin felt it’s rays 🌞
17th February 2024

Kimberly

@kimberly2024
I love adventure, travel, nature, exercise, and all that promotes healthy happy living. I reside in Central Sweden, but always look forward to visiting new...
