Philosophize by kimberly2024
49 / 365

Philosophize

An interruption in his playing to tell me, “an airplane is most in balance when on the ground, otherwise while flying corrections are constant… the same in one’s life.” Random and true.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Kimberly

@kimberly2024
I love adventure, travel, nature, exercise, and all that promotes healthy happy living. I reside in Central Sweden, but always look forward to visiting new...
