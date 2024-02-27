Previous
When the Ordinary Appears Mystic by kimberly2024
When the Ordinary Appears Mystic

Two girls getting on the bus, snapped the shot, an ordinary day. The reflection surprised me. Finding the mystic in the ordinary is an art😉
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Kimberly

@kimberly2024
I love adventure, travel, nature, exercise, and all that promotes healthy happy living. I reside in Central Sweden, but always look forward to visiting new...
