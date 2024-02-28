Previous
Wednesday Lunch Date by kimberly2024
59 / 365

Wednesday Lunch Date

Wednesdays are special. My husband lives with Parkinson’s, he does not drive and is at home nearly 24/7…except for Wednesdays, we celebrate!
