The Easter Rabbit by kimberly2024
91 / 365

The Easter Rabbit

Mom, this one is for you. Your bronze rabbit has received a decorative cabbage patch today.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Kimberly

@kimberly2024
I love adventure, travel, nature, exercise, and all that promotes healthy happy living. I reside in Central Sweden, but always look forward to visiting new...
Cordiander
The most creative Easter nest I have ever seen 👍
March 31st, 2024  
