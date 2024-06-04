Previous
Under A Mosquito Net Again by kimberly2024
155 / 365

Under A Mosquito Net Again

Staying at a charming traditional Balinese bungalow in Denpasar.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Kimberly

@kimberly2024
I love adventure, travel, nature, exercise, and all that promotes healthy happy living. I reside in Central Sweden, but always look forward to visiting new...
