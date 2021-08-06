Previous
Next
Look but don’t touch by kimhearn
281 / 365

Look but don’t touch

How do you keep the lights clean and elegant? Build in anti-bird perching spikes in the top.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Kim Hearn

ace
@kimhearn
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise