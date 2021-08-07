Previous
Boston in Bloom by kimhearn
Boston in Bloom

Throughout the city you find beautiful parks and flowers against the historic sites. Here at Copley Square, the hydrangeas provide a scenic entry as you approach Trinity Church.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Kim Hearn

@kimhearn
