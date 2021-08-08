Previous
Boston in Bloom 2 by kimhearn
Boston in Bloom 2

I love the colors in these hibiscus flowers. I took the photo so I could look up the variety, looks like Luna White. Having a beautiful old church in the background is a bonus.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Kim Hearn

