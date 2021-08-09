Previous
Back in time by kimhearn
Back in time

Acorn Street in the Beacon Hill section of Boston has the original cobblestone used by horse and buggy with ruts from the wheels. Beautiful to look at but a bit challenging to walk.
Kim Hearn

