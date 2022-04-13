Previous
Next
Wooden cross by kimka
Photo 378

Wooden cross

My Dad made this many moons ago. His granddaughter offered his cross making services for their local drama group and as ever "Daddy fixed it".
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Kim Silcock

@kimka
Thanks so much for all the messages. My Dad who was a very healthy and busy person passed away suddenly after a very short illness....
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise