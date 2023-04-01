Previous
Next
Canoes at the ready by kimka
Photo 401

Canoes at the ready

1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Kim Silcock

@kimka
I joined 365 in March 2021 as it gave me another goal for getting out and about to do things following my brain hemorrhage. ...
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
Wonderful Kim ..they look like sharks!
April 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise