Di the gnome by kimka
Photo 402

Di the gnome

2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Kim Silcock

@kimka
I joined 365 in March 2021 as it gave me another goal for getting out and about to do things following my brain hemorrhage. ...
moni kozi ace
Wonderful tin tub arrangement! My tin tub is much more rusty. And not so appealing at the moment. I love those fritillaries.
April 3rd, 2023  
