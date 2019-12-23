Previous
Next
Spring? by kimmer50
Photo 1767

Spring?

For some reason my bulbs are coming up. It's way too early for this!
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise