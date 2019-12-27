Previous
Four Calling Birds by kimmer50
Four Calling Birds

Butchart Gardens has "The Twelve Days of Christmas" display and these are the four calling birds, on their cellphones.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Kim Capson

