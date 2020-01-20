Previous
Ducks in a Row by kimmer50
Photo 1786

Ducks in a Row

At the lake today. Ducks were waiting to be fed.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Kim Capson

@kimmer50

Photo Details

Fr1da
They look happy in expectation of some food scraps.
January 21st, 2020  
